Workforce development in 2019: Year of talent attraction, talent development, business partnerships

Jan. 13, 2020
This paid piece is sponsored by the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.
The numbers help tell the story: More than 1,500 people age 17 to 24 connected with Sioux Falls businesses that have high-demand career needs.
More than 800 business leaders shared best practices and gave feedback through Sioux Falls Development Foundation workforce programs and events.
Professionals from a 500-mile radius attended the Foundation’s annual WIN in Workforce Summit.
And that’s just the start of a year that Development Foundation leaders say created a framework for future short- and long-term success in talent attraction and development.
Here’s a look at what was achieved in 2019.
Talent attraction, talent development and business partnerships: That’s how the Sioux Falls Development Foundation is helping cultivate a workforce for the future.