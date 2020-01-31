Winter Carnival adds events in second year

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 31, 2020

The second annual Sioux Falls Winter Carnival kicks off Saturday for nine days of activities designed to embrace the season while benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

It’s the second year the event has received a grant from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. designed to encourage a winter event.

Activities include a pop-up ice rink at 8th & Railroad Center that will operate daily through Feb. 9, a craft brew event – BrewFest + Winter Games – on Feb. 8 also at 8th & Railroad, and a family Snowfest on both Saturdays of the carnival at Spellerberg Park.

Downtown retailers will hold a boutique crawl from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Each store will have a giveaway with tickets for $5. All proceeds benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs.

Some events will be outside of downtown, including Frost: A Diamond Gala on Saturday at The District.

For a detailed look at the activities, click here.