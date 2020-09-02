East-side hotel to hold grand opening

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

The east side’s newest hotel has been an instant hit with guests – now you can take a look inside as the grand opening makes it official.

The 79-room GLo hotel at Dawley Farm Village will hold its grand opening from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10.

Since opening this spring, it has drawn strong occupancy and positive feedback from guests.

“People are drawn to GLo because it is unlike any other hotel in the area and even the region,” said Kayleen Leonard, director of sales and marketing.

“We hear from our guests all the time how different it looks from the other hotels in the area and how they wouldn’t expect such a contemporary-style hotel to be in South Dakota. The new fresh design of GLo brings people in, but the elevated amenities keep people coming back..”

While the guest favorite in rooms is the gel-topped mattress, other amenities at GLo include a lobby bar, fitness center and a swimming pool with a garage door that opens to a patio.

“Overall, we have experienced overwhelmingly positive feedback from our community as well as our travelers,” Leonard said.

GLo Sioux Falls is one of only 10 other GLo properties in North America. It’s part of the Best Western hotel group and is considered an upscale lifestyle brand.

“We are especially pleased to have Brian Kern, president of Makenda LLC, our partner who was awarded our prestigious 2020 Developer of the Year award,” said Tom Busch, regional director of development for Best Western – BWH Hotel Group.

“Makenda LLC has developed St. Peter, Minn., Best Western Plus and a Best Western Dual Brand Plus in Waterloo, Iowa. We are extremely proud to be associated with Brian’s talented team.”

The event Sept. 10 will start with a ribbon cutting, including appetizers, drinks and entertainment, and offer hotel tours and a peek inside guest rooms.