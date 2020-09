0 shares Share

Sept. 2, 2020

Smithfield Foods is spending at least $200,000 on two new buildings to allow space to screen employees for COVID-19.

The company took out building permits for what it calls two temporary health screening buildings valued more than $100,000 each.

The investments are in addition to $350 million Smithfield reported it spent in the second quarter companywide.

That included $125 million in facility-related costs, including personal protective equipment, hand-sanitizing stations, mass thermal-scanning systems and physical barriers.

Smithfield has appeared to do some screening outside its Sioux Falls pork-processing plant, with employees lined up before shifts start.

Smithfield shut down its plant in mid-April as hundreds of employees tested positive for COVID-19 and reopened it in May.