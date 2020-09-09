Travel coalition: Even booking a trip will give you a boost in happiness

0 shares Share

This paid piece is sponsored by Experience Sioux Falls.

Hospitality and travel has always helped lead to happiness — and during these tumultuous times, new research finds even the thought of travel can be enough to boost your mood.

Sioux Falls has been fortunate to stay open for business, go back to work, and ask visitors to come enjoy the many attractions and entertainment the city offers, while staying safe throughout the summer months and now moving into the fall and winter seasons.

“By supporting and joining an elite coalition of travel destinations and brands, we can convey that Sioux Falls is ready for you whenever you are ready to travel again,” said Teri Schmidt, executive director for Experience Sioux Falls.

In statistics provided by the U.S. Travel Association, happiness researcher Michelle Gielan reports that through recent polling, 97 percent of respondents say that having a trip planned makes them happier, while 82 percent reported that it makes them “moderately” or “significantly” happier. Seventy-one percent reported feeling greater levels of energy when they had a trip planned in the next six months.

“Booking a trip—even just getting it on the calendar—might be the very thing we need to restore our emotional immune system after months of mounting uncertainty and stress,” said Gielan, founder of the Institute for Applied Positive Research and an expert in the science of happiness.

“In our study on the connection between travel and happiness, 82 percent of people say simply planning a trip makes them ‘moderately’ or ‘significantly’ happier.”

Roger Dow, president and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, whose organization is supporting the activities of the Let’s Go There Coalition, said the time is right to unite the industry behind a campaign that reminds Americans that the benefits of travel begin the minute they start planning a trip.

“As millions of people have stayed close to home to contain the pandemic’s spread, we have all missed getting away to be with others and experience moments that clear your mind and refresh your soul,” Dow said. “Those days will return, and we want travelers to know that we’ll be ready when they’re ready to make their next trip.”

When asked if they agreed with these statements, the following percentages of respondents said yes:

“Simply knowing there was something to look forward to would bring me joy”: 95 percent

“Planning travel for some time in the next six months would bring me happiness”: 80 percent

“Planning something would make me feel more in control amidst so much uncertainty”: 74 percent

“Getting to travel and feeling safe while doing it would bring me peace of mind”: 96 percent

Traveling is beneficial for individuals, but it is also imperative to millions of people employed by the travel industry. Nationwide, travel supported employment for one in 10 American workers pre-pandemic, but more than one-third of those jobs (34 percent) have been lost since March.

In South Dakota 37,871 jobs were supported by the tourism industry in 2019, the Southeast region of the state claims 41.5 percent of that. In Minnehaha County the share of jobs is 29.4 percent and in Lincoln County it is 2.4 percent.

As a member of the “Let’s Go There Coalition” national movement, Experience Sioux Falls will be included in campaign efforts and receive access to assets to push out through social channels and share with industry partners in Sioux Falls. Social media content will be tagged using #LetsMakePlans.

More than 75 partnering businesses nationwide have joined including United, Delta, and American Airlines in addition to major hotel brands Hilton and Marriott. The South Dakota Department of Tourism is also a partner.

To see more visitor industry updates from Experience Sioux Falls click here.