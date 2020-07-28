South-side estate tops sales report at $1.5 million

0 shares Share

July 28, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of July 6 was $1,525,000 for a 6,000-square-foot house in south Sioux Falls.

The home near 69th Street and Western Avenue has four bedrooms and four baths. It offers a library, exercise room and theater room. It sits on a 1-acre lot and features an outdoor pool and 850 square feet of covered patio.

A second sale topped the million-dollar mark. The 6,700-square-foot home that sits on 1.5 acres in a rural development between Sioux Falls and Brandon sold for $1,136,000. It has six bedrooms and six baths and features an infinity pool, a spa and a pond.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of July 6:

10. 2908 W. 37th Circle (unit), $580,000

9. 1115 S. Holly Drive, $582,500

8. 200 N. Pine Lake Drive, $587,500

7. 8405 S. Quiet Oak Circle, $592,500

6. 48045 Snowbird Circle, $655,000

5. 3000 S. Amanda Court, $660,000

4. 7316 S. Elmstead Circle, $662,000

3. (tie) 6201 S. Grand Prairie Drive, $850,000

3. (tie) 400 E. Shadow Creek Lane, $850,000





2. 1705 N. Deer Hollow Circle, $1,136,000

1. 1808 W. Dunbar Trail, $1,525,000