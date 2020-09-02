Keloland Media Group announces new general manager

0 shares Share

Sept. 2, 2020

A South Dakota native has been promoted to the top local leadership role at Keloland Media Group.

Mari Ossenfort was named vice president and general manager of the Nexstar Broadcasting station’s broadcast and digital operations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

Ossenfort brings more than 25 years of local broadcast management, sales and marketing experience to her new role. Since 2017, she has served as the general sales manager for Keloland, where she oversaw all aspects of broadcast and digital advertising sales strategy and management, as well as the organization’s relationships with Nielsen, ComScore and programming syndicators.

“I am honored to be assuming this new role at Keloland and extremely grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity,” Ossenfort said in a statement. “As a native of South Dakota, I am well-aware of Keloland’s legacy of service to the area’s viewers and advertisers and the important role played by its broadcasting and digital operations.”

Ossenfort replaces Jay Huizenga, who is retiring after a 40-year career in broadcasting.

Before joining Keloland, Ossenfort served as vice president and general manager for Forum Communications, overseeing its broadcast operations in Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck and Minot, N.D. She also served as general manager of KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls from 2006-13.

“Mari’s years of experience in both North and South Dakota broadcasting have well-positioned her to oversee the market-leading operations at Keloland,” said Doug Davis, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar Broadcasting. “She is very familiar with our broadcast and digital operations in Sioux Falls and Rapid City and understands the vital role Keloland plays serving local communities.”