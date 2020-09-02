Sioux Falls shows sales tax rebound in July

0 shares Share

Sept. 2, 2020

Sioux Falls sales tax is back in positive territory.

July sales tax increased 3.5 percent year over year, according to the city’s monthly financial report.

That represents sales from June and follows a 9.5 percent year-over-year drop the month before, which represented May sales.

Remote retail sales continued to well outpace last year, up 45 percent in June, or $8 million, but not as robust as two months prior when they were up 86 percent.

Grocery sales were up 10 percent year over year in June, or $3.4 million, which is a bigger increase than in April or May.

Sporting goods sales climbed 17 percent, or $6.1 million, in June, up from a 7 percent increase the month before.

And lumber, hardware and garden supplies were up 17 percent, also more than in April or May.

Restaurant sales fell 9 percent in June compared with the same time last year, but that’s a solid improvement over a 28 percent drop in May and a 44 percent drop in April.

Amusement and recreation services dropped 20 percent, and apparel dropped 10 percent – though that compares with a 42 percent drop in May.

Hotel revenue fell 45 percent, or $5.1 million, in June, but that’s also an improvement from a 73 percent drop in May.

The city’s July entertainment tax was still negative, down 7.2 percent year over year but an improvement from the prior month’s 15.5 percent drop.