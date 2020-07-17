Part of Phillips Avenue to close for Shop & Stroll

0 shares Share

July 17, 2020

Downtown Crazy Days will expand into Shop & Stroll on Saturday, with part of Phillips Avenue being closed to encourage more visitors.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with Phillips blocked off from Ninth through 12th streets. West and eastbound traffic will be open on 10th and 11th streets.

The day will include yard games, six pop-up concerts sponsored by Levitt Sioux Falls, Dakotah Jordan Yoga, a performance by the South Dakota Ballet, an all-ages hip-hop class taught by Move to Heal SD and an appearance by the Roller Dollz.

“Creating an exciting environment in the streets of Phillips Avenue during one of the biggest shopping weekends in downtown just makes sense,” said Sadie Swiller, community outreach coordinator for Downtown Sioux Falls Inc.

“DTSF is especially thrilled to partner with organizations from the across community to provide a unique experience in the core of downtown. Before coming to support our local businesses, we’re asking the public to make smart decisions about their health to make sure we keep the general health the top priority.”

DTSF will provide sanitizing stations, complimentary face masks and social distancing measures in accordance with new COVID-19 safety precautions for events. The public is highly encouraged to wear face masks, social distance and follow other CDC guidelines while going out in downtown, DTSF said.

Find a list of businesses participating in Crazy Days at: dtsf.com/event/summer-downtown-crazy-days-2020.

Parking in downtown is free on weekends and after 5 p.m. on weekdays. The Downtown Trolley also offers pickup and drop-off services in the downtown area.