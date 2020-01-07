Sioux Falls native returns for family, finds great career fit

0 shares Share

Jan. 7, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Erinn Coe, director of marketing and client relations at Panther Premier Print Solutions.

Name: Erinn Coe

Age: 32

Hometown: Sioux Falls

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I was born and raised here but decided to venture south to college – all the way to Briar Cliff in Sioux City, Iowa! After graduation, my husband, daughter and I moved to Illinois for my husband’s career, but there was something that was pulling us back to Sioux Falls, so we made the leap to come back in 2013.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

My family was the biggest factor in coming back to Sioux Falls, and now that I’m back, I have some serious drive and passion to invest in my career, and I see the potential Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities offer. There has been an exponential amount of growth year-over-year in several industries here, and I look forward to see what the next big break is for my hometown.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

I love the people, and getting to help people is something I am passionate about. I am an absolute people person, and my career at Panther has opened the doors for me to help all walks of life. From co-workers to clients and vendors, I have met some seriously awesome individuals. Although, it’s not only the social aspect that I enjoy but learning along the way – that is very important to me. You can and will never learn enough, and I try to take advantage of that as best I can.

How did you get connected to your industry?

I felt that a dive into the print industry would just further my communications knowledge and help me learn more about the industry itself. I have always enjoyed videography and any kind of design, but I wanted to learn more about print. What better place than a local commercial print shop?

Describe Panther in three words.

Dedicated. Innovative. Integrity.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

I really enjoy the opportunity to give back through Panther. As a company, we have helped with many events, from serving at The Banquet to volunteering at The Compass Center first annual 0.5K fun run. We have made donations to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society and look forward to helping out a family in need this holiday season.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

Trader Joe’s is definitely on my list, but I always look forward to the next “big thing” in Sioux Falls.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I want to be in a career or position that allows me to continue helping people. Making a difference is high on my list of priorities, and if I get to be creative and inspire at the same time, that is a huge win for me.