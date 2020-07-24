Sioux Falls Justice, Loft, Lane Bryant stores escape initial closure list

0 shares Share

July 24, 2020

Several retailers that are part of a bankruptcy this week appear to be keeping their Sioux Falls locations.

“Tween” store Justice appears to be doing well at The Empire Mall, as it is not included in a list of 600 planned closures.

Justice is part of Ascena Retail Group, which filed for bankruptcy and includes other mall retailers Loft and Lane Bryant. Nine Loft closures were announced Thursday as part of bankruptcy filings, and Sioux Falls also was not on that list, nor was it included in a list of 150 planned Lane Bryant closures.

In all, the company plans to close about 1,600 of its 2,800 stores throughout the portfolio, it said in bankruptcy filings.

In the case of Justice, that means transitioning the brand primarily to an online store. Justice began as Limited Too, with a focus on girls age 6 to 12. It has more than 800 locations.