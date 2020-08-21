Century movie theaters begin to reopen

0 shares Share

Aug. 21, 2020

The largest movie theater in Sioux Falls reopens today, five months after shutting down as the COVID-19 pandemic reached the city.

Century Stadium 14 and XD will begin showing movies this afternoon with three new releases and several Comeback Classics. The second-run movies offer reduced tickets for a limited time: $3 for kids and $5 for adults.

Century East at Dawley Farms, the other theater in Sioux Falls owned by Cinemark, is scheduled to open Aug. 28.

Moviegoers will find several changes.

“We’ve enhanced our cleanliness and safety measures to set the mark for the movie-going experience,” the company said in a statement.

Here’s what to expect:

Face masks are required, but moviegoers can remove them while eating and drinking inside the auditorium.

Capacity in each auditorium is reduced. As tickets are purchased, adjacent seats are automatically blocked. Moviegoers are encouraged to buy tickets online.

Showtimes are staggered to allow time for moviegoers to exit and prevent overcrowding in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. That also gives employees more time to clean and sanitize between movies, the company said.

Cash can’t be used for snack purchases. Customers are encouraged to use contactless pay for tickets and snacks.

Moviegoers also have the option of renting an entire theater for Cinemark’s Private Watch Party. A half-dozen slots are available at Century Stadium on weekdays, with up to 13 on the weekend. Century East will offer six to nine slots daily.

Prices are $149 for a new release and $99 for a classic movie. That cost includes tickets for up to 20 guests. The package also offers reduced prices at the concession stand: $5 for a large popcorn, $3.50 for a large fountain drink or ICEE and $2.50 for candy.

Private Screening packages are available for larger groups or more movie choices.

West Mall 7, which shows second-run films, reopened May 22 as soon as the city lifted restrictions on crowd sizes in businesses.