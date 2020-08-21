Experity acquires New York software provider

0 shares Share

Experity, which was formed in part with the former DocuTap, has acquired a New York-based software company.

The Illinois-based company acquired Calibrater Health, which provides feedback management solutions.

They complement Experity’s clinical and practice management software in the urgent care space, enabling Experity to “strategically expand its industry-leading patient engagement offering with reputation management capabilities tailor-made to meet the needs and demands of the rapidly growing urgent care industry,” the company said in a statement, adding that Calibrater’s software contributes to a positive patient experience, including:

Reputation management.

AI-powered issue tracking.

Text-based patient surveys.

Net promoter score.

Team scorecards and engagement.

Performance insights.

“Delivering a positive patient experience is the lifeblood of the urgent care market, so joining forces with a leader in feedback management like Calibrater Health is the right step in Experity’s continued growth,” said David Stern, CEO of Experity.

“The urgent care industry continues to redefine what the patient experience can look like. We are committed to evolving alongside our providers to ensure that we will always meet their needs.”

The acquisition brings Experity to 580 employees.