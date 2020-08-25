As Sioux Falls prepares for school, take a look at how teachers are switching up classrooms

0 shares Share

In Dawn Sigl’s first-grade classroom at Robert Frost Elementary, things are looking a little bit different from previous school years.

Rather than cushions placed around the room for reading spaces, velcro spots are stuck to the floor, socially distanced from others.

Instead of open pods encouraging group work and conversation, desks have clear plexiglass barriers between them to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing recommendations have forced teachers to arrange their classrooms in a completely different way. Creative adjustments have been made to accommodate all age groups and different classroom styles.

Sigl said that although she had a bit of a challenge with classroom arrangements at first, she received help from staff at Robert Frost to create a layout that should work for her students.

“I came in early in July and placed my 27 desks 3 feet apart and realized really quickly that wasn’t going to work for my teaching style,” Sigl said.

“Our staff at Robert Frost, including janitors and administration, found a prototype of a barrier to be used with desks. So once we had permission to make the barriers, I worked with my family and a few friends to get the barriers made. I have seven pods of barriers in my room with 27 desks right now.”

Sigl said she also has tried to create a positive environment in her classroom that encourages children to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“’I’ve also added several different types of masks, one with a clear mouth area, and a microphone and shield to use while teaching,” Sigl said.

“I also have placed numbered sit spot stars, which are velcro and stick to the floor, from the front of the room to the back, so students have a socially distanced sit spot area to work at or be in during whole-group lessons.”

These are the tools of the trade this year, as a school year unlike any other begins for the Sioux Falls School District this week.

The district has provided ideas to aid teachers in approaching their students with social distancing guidelines, such as asking children to stretch out their arms in lunch lines, recess and other group activities as their guideline for safe interaction.

Building principals will be working with the teachers and walking through the rooms “determining what needs to be done and if there are any additional floor markings they need,” said Jeff Kreiter, the district’s director of operational services.

“They’re putting together plans for lunch and how to split kids up to minimize the amount.”

Although across the country some parents have expressed concerns about younger children following guidelines, Sigl said she is confident in her students and their maturity.

“I think the wearing of masks will involve many reminders for our first-graders, but really any age should be able to handle that,” she said.

“Younger kids are more likely to want to be within each other’s personal space, so things like recess and PE class will also have challenges. Overall though, young children can learn and adapt to anything when in a very structured environment.”

The district’s summer programs have provided a good preview for how the buildings can function safely with students, Kreiter added.

“A lot of people have done a lot of work, and I feel good about the plans they have in place,” he said. “Time will tell. It’s a tough time. I think a lot of good things are in place, and everybody is concerned with the safety of students and staff.”