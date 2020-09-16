In the market to build a house or remodel? Tour 60 of the city’s finest new homes this weekend

0 shares Share

Sept. 16, 2020

This paid event is sponsored by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire Inc.

It’s Scandinavian-inspired, boasts a huge in-ground pool and even has an upstairs deck to practice your golf game.

Parade home No. 39, George Custom Homes

And that’s just one of 60 homes to tour on the Fall Parade of Homes put on by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire Inc.

The free event continues this weekend from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

“There are quite a few unique homes to come to take a look at. The trends, the styles, they’re completely one end of the spectrum to the other,” said Dusty Rallis, owner of Rallis Construction and vice chair of the Parade of Homes.

Take a look at this south Sioux Falls home from George Custom Homes for a sense of what to expect.

While builders began the year unsure of the impact COVID-19 would bring to the industry, “now the question is how we’re going to get it built,” Rallis said.

“The demand is just extremely high. If someone is out looking to build a home, you better get on top of it now so they can plan ahead and hopefully get on somebody’s schedule next year.”

The Parade of Homes, which features homes priced at $200,000 to more than $1 million, also provides a great way for prospective homeowners to connect with builders and gain ideas – whether it’s for a new home or a renovation.

“You need to be talking to a builder now to plan ahead,” Rallis said, adding many buyers are gravitating toward lots in east Sioux Falls as the south side has barely anything available.

Parade home No. 58, Amdahl Construction Co.

Other features of homes on the tour include properties with indoor grills, sport courts and indoor/outdoor living spaces.

Parade home No. 58, Amdahl Construction Co.

Parade home No. 46, Pride Built Homes

Some homes have added a virtual tour option, while other precautions are taken within homes because of the pandemic. Visitors are asked not to bring children, to follow directional signage and to refrain from touching objects in the homes.

Parade home No. 6, Kelly Construction

“Lights will be on, doors will be open, so you don’t have to worry about that, and we’ll only allow a certain amount of people in the home,” Rallis said.

Parade home No. 8, Blair Masonry Homes

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire also presented awards to homes in every price point.

During the judging process, numerous considerations were made such as unique design details, craftsmanship, functionality of space and overall value of the home.

The winners are:

Parade Home No. 5 – Nielson Construction, 817 N. Anthem Drive

Parade Home No. 7 – Zome’s Construction Inc., 201 N. Autumnwood Court

Parade Home No. 8 – Blair Masonry Homes – 202 N. Pine Lake Drive

Parade Home No. 9 – McCoy Construction Inc., 8301 E. Mystic Drive

Parade Home No. 25 – Big D Homes, 4104 S. Infield Ave.

Parade Home No. 26 – Glammeier Homes, 4116 S. Infield Ave.

Parade Home No. 31 – Allen Homes Inc., 6212 S. Buffalo Ridge Ave.

Parade Home No. 37 – TK Homes Inc., 4710 S. Duluth Ave.

Parade Home No. 39 – George Custom Homes Inc., 7200 S. Garden Court

Parade Home No. 49 – Dobesh Construction, 47254 279th St., Worthing

Parade Home No. 53 – Jeren Homes Inc., 200 E. Alberta Trail, Tea

Parade Home No. 55 – Nielson Construction, 1943 S. Sonoma Ave.

Parade Home No. 58 – Amdahl Construction Co., 9404 W. Lakeside Circle

Parade Home No. 61 – WT Homes, 507 Connie Circle, Hartford

