Restaurant Roundup: Twin Bing ice cream, Polish food, new menus

Dec. 26, 2019

Stensland Family Farms is bringing back its Twin Bing ice cream, starting on New Year’s Day. This time, Stensland has the blessing of the maker of the candy bar, the Palmer Candy Co., to use its name and Twin Bing images in the marketing for the ice cream. Customers can find the popular offering by the dip or pint at the east and west retail locations. On the holiday, the store on West 41st Street is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the East 41st Street store is open from 1 to 9 p.m.

Crooked Pint Ale House has changed up its menu a bit. New for breakfast: apple pecan French toast. Slices of French toast are stuffed with apple crisp, caramel and pecans, and then topped with more caramel, pecans, cinnamon, powdered sugar and whipped cream. There are two new wing sauces: Carolina Gold BBQ and Nashville Hot. Skillets are a popular winter feature at the restaurant on the south side of Elmwood Golf Course and the newest one is beef stroganoff. The new Wrangler Lucy’s burger patty is stuffed with jalapeno and cheddar, and it’s topped with fried onion haystacks, bacon, cheese and bourbon molasses sauce. For dessert, there’s a new turtle brownie.

It has been quite some time since Sioux Falls had its own Polish restaurant. The Polish Plate bounced around several locations in town more than 20 years ago. One of the new winter specials at TC’s Referee Sports Bar & Grill brings back those flavors. The Polish Plate features two Polish sausages, pan-seared mashed potatoes and cheddar pierogies with bacon and onion. Other new dishes include tropical coconut shrimp, baby bella asiago ribeye and Bourbon-Q pork flat iron. TC’s also is venturing into the plant-based burger world with “The Beyond” Burger. The patty, which is also vegan, is grilled and served with lettuce, tomato and red onion.

Chef Ellen, who offers personal chef and prepared-meal services and teaches cooking classes, is adding several entree, side dish and breakfast choices that will work for people following a keto diet. Chef Ellen Doerr will send a sample weekly Keto meal plan to anyone who’s interested. Reach her through her Facebook page.

Someday Cafe in Baltic is starting new hours Jan. 2, including the addition of Sunday hours, with breakfast served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The restaurant has been closed Mondays and now also will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hours Thursday through Saturday are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s closed for the holidays through New Year’s Day.