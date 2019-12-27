Workout options to fit busy schedules

0 shares Share

Dec. 27, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by Sanford Health.

A robust career no longer means not having time to stay active.

For many working professionals, finding the time to exercise seems impossible. But at the Sanford Wellness Center, a variety of class options, amenities and access to expert trainers help members stay active despite busy schedules.

Sanford Wellness director Brandy Sivesind said the benefits of exercising go well beyond maintaining a healthy weight.

“When you have a busy career, exercising is all about stress relief,” Sivesind said. “But it’s also good for your heart, and it helps you sleep better too.”

Guidance for setting fitness goals

As a first-time member, each Sanford Wellness Center client receives a free session with a personal trainer to assess his or her fitness level, establish goals and create an exercise routine.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re at on your fitness journey,” Sivesind said. “Whether you’re an Olympic athlete or you’re going to the gym for the first time, everyone should see a trainer.”

To help members achieve the results they’re looking for – from improving agility, building strength or coping with a chronic disease – a personal trainer recommends classes and maps out where to begin making the most out of a membership.

If it’s been awhile since someone set foot in a gym, expect that goals have changed, Sivesind said. When she was in her 20s, Sivesind exercised to have toned abs, but now she works out to sleep and move better.

“With three boys who enjoy outside activities, I have to be able to keep doing those things,” she said.

Options to reach any goal

With 150 classes a week, Sanford Wellness Center members can choose anything from cycling, aquatic or circuit classes to Zumba and barre.

“In each class, we can make modifications to fit individual needs and fitness levels,” Sivesind said.

During gym times, instructors can help members find alternatives so they can achieve their desired results without losing motivation. For those who may want to build cardio strength but dislike using a treadmill or elliptical, instructors may suggest jumping rope and doing body weight squats, box jumps or kettle bell swings.

“Regardless of where you’re at on your fitness journey, we can help you succeed,” Sivesind said.

Class times that fit all schedules

With classes available from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sanford Wellness Center members also can find a time that works best for them, whether it’s before work or over a lunch hour. To make it easier, Sivesind suggests scheduling a calendar time for accountability, just like any other appointment.

In Sioux Falls, both of the Sanford Wellness Center locations at 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue and at 32nd Street and Ellis Road provide members with convenient access to exercise. Each location also offers child care for children from 6 weeks old to 11 years old, along with activities for them that include karate, water play and more.

For those members who live on the north side of Sioux Falls, there also is easy access to the Sanford Fieldhouse equipment and amenities.

To start your fitness journey, Sivesind suggests aiming for exercising 150 minutes a week, doing three to four moderate to vigorously active workouts.

“But if you take a few breaks, don’t get too down on yourself,” Sivesind said. “You’ve just got to try to get moving and then come to the next workout.”