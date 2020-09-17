Restaurant Roundup: RedRossa to reopen, Look’s tests out Sunday brunch, new restaurant adds $6 lunch specials

0 shares Share

We’re kicking off this week’s Restaurant Roundup with a tidbit that will make wood-fired pizza fans happy. RedRossa Napoli Pizza will reopen, the restaurant confirmed Wednesday. RedRossa, which is south of 41st Street on Western Avenue, closed July 25, citing road construction and the pandemic, and said it would re-evaluate the situation in October. It will need to rehire staff and is working on menu updates. A reopening date has not been set. We’ll keep you posted.

Look’s Marketplace has started testing out Sunday brunch items. Last week, the chefs offered a breakfast pizza, a breakfast sandwich and smoked pork gorditas. The menu will be expanded gradually. Brunch hours are from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. or until the food runs out. Look’s is open until 8 p.m. Sunday with the rest of its menu.

Rev It Up Grille, the restaurant in Thunder Road’s new indoor entertainment center has added weekday lunch specials for $6, which includes a drink. They’re available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Here’s a look at the offerings.

Watecha Bowl is taking its Indian taco truck on the road Sept. 21 through Oct. 1, serving most days from 3 to 8 p.m. Only part of the schedule has been set: Sept. 21 in Brandon, Sept. 22 in Dell Rapids, Sept. 23 in Flandreau, Sept. 24 in Sioux Falls, Sept. 25 in Brookings, Sept. 26 in Mitchell. Follow the food truck’s page to get updates on serving spots in the towns and locations for other dates. Owner Lawrence West said he hopes to keep heading west across the state.

Scotty D’s BBQ is making a rare appearance in Sioux Falls. The food truck, which usually operates in Huron and Mitchell, will be at J&L Harley-Davidson’s final Bike Night of the season from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Owner Scott Deschepper makes Kansas City- and Memphis-style ribs, Texas-style brisket, pulled pork, smoked meatloaf, smoked prime rib, barbecue nachos and more. The Big Orange Food Truck will be there too.

A Mitchell-based Asian food truck that made its debut last week in Sioux Falls is returning. Kusina will be at Nrdvana again from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The menu will be the same, “but this time we will make sure we don’t run out our Asian pork jerky, pork sticks and calamari shrimp,” owner Gwen Moore said. Nrdvana is organizing another crab rangoon and egg roll eating contest, with competitors seeing how fast they can eat 10 of each. Last week, the winning time was 8 minutes and 49 seconds.

Salas Salsas is doing another pop-up food stand this weekend at the Brandon Farmers Market to help raise money to build out an old bread truck into a food truck. Marcela Salas and her mother, Patricis Burbine, are serving breakfast burritos from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and then tacos and quesadillas until 2 p.m. They’ll also have their usual salsas, chips, tortillas and tamales for sale. This week, customers also can order a tray of take-and-bake enchiladas in advance on the Salas Salsas website.

Chef Lance’s on Phillips suspended its prepared-meal side of the business while it opened the new restaurant last week, but it’s back. Choices are limited but will be expanded in the coming weeks. Here’s what new: Meals can be picked up between 2:30 and 7 p.m. at the restaurant, 431 N. Phillips Ave. Customers also can pick up a bottle of wine with their food. Chef April Austin’s cheesecake is available by the slice as an online ordering option. Delivery of orders is from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. and there’s a $5 delivery charge and a minimum order of $35. Order by midnight for pickup or delivery the next day at cheflance.com.

Urban Chislic has expanded its $15 unlimited wings special to a daily offering. Get traditional or boneless wings with any of the more than 30 options of sauces and rubs – all of which are made in house.

Flyboy Donuts is expanding its delivery territory to Watertown. The truck will make its usual stop Thursday morning at Bozieds in Brookings and keep heading north. Orders must be placed before 9 p.m. Wednesday at flyboydonuts.com. Get one doughnut, a dozen or more. The doughnuts can be picked up at Oh Baby O’s Soft Pretzel Shop after 8 a.m.

The Bloody Mary and mimosa bar is back at Wiley’s after a disappearance because of the pandemic. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

The Market sold most of its inventory at last week’s sale, but there’s enough remaining for another sale from 2 to 7 p.m. today. While most of the wine is gone, gourmet grocery items, furniture and decor remain. The restaurant’s collection of light fixtures made by Steve Bormes Art Lighting also are available.

After being closed for almost two weeks, W. 12th Pourhouse & Kitchen reopened Sept. 9 under new management. It’s closed Mondays, but opens at 11 a.m. every other day. It closes at 10 p.m. but is open until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Pickle Barrel has added Monday hours. The sandwich shop in Park Ridge Galleria at 26th and Western is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Dialed In Nutrition has another Sioux Falls location where customers can pick up its prepared meals. Sanford Wellness Center at 49th and Oxbow is now carrying DIN’s grab-and-go entrees, snacks and drinks. Customers don’t have to be members of the wellness center to buy the food, which is restocked every Monday evening.

