People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations. For consideration, email jodi@siouxfalls.business. Guaranteed placement is provided only to partners of SiouxFalls.Business.

Eide Bailly LLP

Derrick Larson has been elected to a three-year term on the board of directors of Eide Bailly LLP. Larson, a CPA, has been with the firm since 1996 and serves as the partner in charge of the Sioux Falls office. He specializes in providing audit and consulting services to companies in the telecommunications, broadband and electric utility industries.

Encompass Mental Health

Emily Learing of Encompass Mental Health has earned the Registered Play Therapist – Supervisor credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy. She also is a licensed marriage and family therapist.

The Event Company

Kali Trautman, senior event designer at The Event Company, has been named a Top Women in Events by Lasso Workforce. She has worked at the event design agency since October 2017, helping lead more than 75 events since then.

First Premier Bank

First Premier Bank has promoted Alex Carnes to personal banking officer. Carnes joined the bank in 2017.

KeyMedia Solutions

Korena Keys, founder and CEO of KeyMedia Solutions, has been named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. She will work with other small-business advocates to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C. Keys started her digital marketing firm in 2011 with the intention of helping small businesses gain access to and learn more about marketing technology. She also has served as a council member for the city of Colton.

South Eastern Council of Governments

Sara Lum, a planner with the South Eastern Council of Governments and a licensed architect, has been chosen to participate in the Creative Community Leadership Institute, which is sponsored by the Bush Foundation. The institute is an intensive, in-person, cohort-based training program with real-world practice for artists, culture bearers, community organizers, community development practitioners and other leaders seeking to deepen their impact in creative community building.