July 21, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of June 29 was $1,045,000 for a condo unit in downtown’s Jones421 Building.

A second sale topped the million-dollar mark. The 5,200-square-foot home that sits on 2 acres in the Emerald Acres neighborhood near 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue sold for $1,035,000. It has five bedrooms and five baths.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of June 29:

10. 1209 S. Overlund Pass, $520,500

9. 1928 S. Firestone Lane, $550,000

8. 2028 S. Abbeystone Court, $560,000

7. 48027 Oak Trail Place, $615,000

6. 47154 Clubhouse Road, $639,000

5. 1001 N. Sioux Blvd., Brandon; $665,500

4. 5600 S. Deer Park Drive, $739,000

3. 5101 S. Daffodil Circle, $885,000

2. 737 W. Mardo Circle, $1,035,000

1. 421 N. Phillips Ave. (unit), $1,045,000