Catch this traveling U.S. Bank food truck for lunch, treats this week

Sept. 15, 2020

If you need a pick-me-up this week, the U.S. Bank Good Truck will be at three Sioux Falls locations.

U.S. Bank has partnered with Bagel Boy and Eileen’s Colossal Cookies to distribute free lunches and treats from the corporate traveling food truck.

“It’s designed to be a way to connect and thank our customers and community partners in light of everything that’s going on this year,” said Katie Astrup, district manager for U.S. Bank. “It’s a way to give back in appreciation to everybody.”

Bagel Boy will be serving lunch from the truck today at the south U.S. Bank branch at 33rd Street and Minnesota Avenue. On Thursday, Eileen’s will give out cookies at the downtown branch at Eighth and Main. On Friday, Bagel Boy will serve lunch to the teachers and staff at Hawthorne Elementary.

The events, which are from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until the food runs out, are open to everyone, Astrup said.

Last week, Bagel Boy manned the truck at the bank’s Sycamore branch, and Eileen’s gave out cookies at the police station.