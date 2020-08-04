Critical vision: New trifocal lens helps pulmonologist work with COVID-19 patients

Aug. 4, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Vance Thompson Vision.

It has never been more critical for Dr. Scott Helberg to have correct vision.

Helberg, a pulmonologist who works with ICU patients, had vision correction surgery at Vance Thompson Vision to help him be safer and more effective in his work helping patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When I work with COVID-19 patients, I wear extra personal protective equipment (PPE) for safety,” he said.

“Unfortunately, wearing glasses was not only challenging for me but also unsafe. If the glasses moved on my face or fogged up, I was unable to see clearly and was forced to remove my PPE to adjust them. My safety was definitely at risk due to my glasses.”

Helberg understood the value of choosing the right doctor for specialized care, so when it came time to correct his vision, he chose Dr. Vance Thompson and the team at Vance Thompson Vision.

“There were a lot of things that led me to choose Vance Thompson Vision. Years ago, I had a LASIK consultation with them and was very impressed not only with their knowledge and education process but also their advanced technology and surgical options.”

When Helberg returned to Vance Thompson Vision this year, Thompson recommended an exciting new trifocal lens option called PanOptix® as an ideal choice for his vision needs.

The PanOptix® lens is an intraocular lens that is implanted in the eye typically as a treatment for cataracts.

Dr. Thompson explains: “This trifocal lens offers clarity for distance, intermediate and near vision without the need for glasses or contact lenses. For clarity of distance, think of your eyes on a golf ball as it flies over the fairway. For intermediate clarity, think of looking at your computer screen. And, for near-vision clarity, think of viewing a phone number on your cellphone.”

Although PanOptix® is a new technology, Helberg was confident in his decision to trust Thompson and the team.

“Dr. Thompson was one of the doctors who participated in FDA research and clinical trials for the PanOptix® lens, so I knew he would have the experience and knowledge to care for my vision,” Helberg said.

Because Helberg was working in challenging COVID-19 situations because of his dependency on glasses, the team at Vance Thompson Vision worked to ensure he received his vision surgery as quickly as possible so he could return to work safely and continue serving patients.

“The day after my surgery, I woke up with completely clear vision. I was absolutely blown away! I looked out the window and noticed new flower buds for the first time,” he said.

“I had never seen so clearly without my glasses. And my vision continues to get better every day as I adjust to the new lenses. The PanOptix® lens was a perfect fit for me. It has given me clear vision without glasses, and it also will prevent me from ever developing cataracts. I consider it an investment in great vision for the next 30 years of my life.”