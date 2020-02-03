Hy-Vee stores to begin closing overnight

627 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 3, 2020

The seven Hy-Vee grocery stores in Sioux Falls are ending 24/7 operations.

The new hours of 5 a.m. to midnight each day will begin Feb. 10.

The change is happening across the company’s eight-state footprint.

“We have changed our hours to reallocate several team members to be available to assist customers during busier shopping times each day,” the company said in a sign posted at its stores.

Hy-Vee director of public relations Christina Gayman elaborated on the move in an emailed response.

“Customer shopping decreases overnight and we decided to reallocate some of our overnight team members at each store to be available during our busiest times,” she said.

“This enables us to provide Hy-Vee customers with an even better shopping experience when they need it, as well as shift some of our team members to schedules that better fit their lifestyles.”

Walmart recently began closing some of its stores across the country overnight, citing shopping patterns. Managers at the four Sioux Falls stores — all of which are open 24/7 — said they aren’t aware of any upcoming changes in hours.