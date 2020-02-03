New Pavilion exhibit features interactive forest theme

0 shares Share

Feb. 3, 2020

Kids can climb a replica tree, hop on board a “train” and get inside a miniature home under construction at a new Washington Pavilion exhibit.

Forever Forest is a traveling exhibit created by the Children’s Museum of Omaha that offers hands-on activities around the different aspects of a forest and the role they play in people’s lives.

“From the forest to your home, this exhibit helps children learn about where wood comes from, how it’s processed and transported and all the ways it can be used,” said Jason Folkerts, the Pavilion’s director of museums.

“It is also highly creative and immersive in its layout.”

It’s located on the fourth floor of the Kirby Science Discovery Center and replaces the Grossology exhibit that also was a temporary installation.

“People loved Grossology, and I think they’ll enjoy this one just as much. This certainly has more of a hands-on approach,” Folkerts said.

“It ignites the imagination, inspires creativity and invites curiosity. All three of those components are right up our alley as a museum and what we look at when bringing in traveling exhibits.”

Forever Forest is a nationally touring exhibit that will be at the Pavilion until mid-July.

Other new offerings at the Washington Pavilion include two movies debuting at the Wells Fargo CineDome on Feb. 17: “Mysteries of the Unseen World” and “Into America’s Wild.” The Visual Arts Center also recently installed two exhibits from artists David Hamlow and Diego Rodriguez-Warner.