Here’s your guide to shopping, food, live music at Saturday’s 605 Made Night Market

Aug. 20, 2020

The 605 Made Night Market on Saturday, Aug. 22, will offer the chance to shop, dine, drink and listen to live bands in an outdoor setting under the lights.

Two dozen makers will offer a fabulous mix of handcrafted items. Four food trucks will offer everything from falafel and Indian tacos to smoked meats and kettle corn. Ode to Food & Drinks will serve beer, wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages. Two bands and a wandering magician – Travis Nye of Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater – will keep the crowd entertained.

The market will be from 4 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Cherapa Place. Admission is free. For easy access, enter from Sixth Street just east of the Big Sioux River.

The 605 Made Night Market is sponsored by The First National Bank of Sioux Falls and organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business.

Here’s the entertainment lineup:

4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Thomas Hentges

7 to 10 p.m.: White Iron Band

Here are the four food trucks that will be there:

Watecha Bowl: Indian tacos, buffalo burgers, Native food.

Kabab King: lamb or beef kababs; lamb, beef or chicken shawarma, falafel, gyros.

River City Eatery: artisan sandwiches, smoked meats and pastas.

Stone’s Famous Kettle Corn: kettle corn, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Here’s a look at the local makers who will have their items for sale:

BluMoon Designs

Owner: Amy Balster

About: Hand-crafted necklaces, bracelets and earrings

Char’s Kitchen

Owner: Charlene Barrie

About: Homemade jams, jellies, syrups, pickles and salsas from handpicked fruits and vegetables

Five Birds

Owner: Stacia Buchholtz

About: Solid lotion bars, lip balms, face creams, beard balms, goat’s milk soaps, soap blocks, bug bars, wool dryer balls, and aloe and lavender plants

Fur Works Pet Grooming

Owner: Shelley Jensen

About: Handmade dog toys, pet blankets and pup-themed goods for humans

Heatherly Studios

Owner: Heather Cool

About: Sewn accessories and wooden home decor

Honey B Design Co.

Owners: Chad and Rebecca Garnes

About: Repurposed metal art and indoor and outdoor decor

Kevin & Kaia

Owners: Kevin and Kaia Smith

About: Handmade stationery, including greeting cards, postcards and stickers

Knotty Gnome

Owners: Stacy and Kyle Wengler

About: Steel, wood, sewn and mixed-media lawn decor, home decor and accessories

LA Kreations

Owner: Lorna Anderson

About: Florals, signs, home decor, farmhouse, seasonal fall and Christmas decor

The Long Barn

Owners: Larry Nelson and Becky Olson

About: Handcrafted walnut charcuterie trays, walnut sofa and coffee tables, and barn wood frames

Mandy Ellen Designs

Owner: Mandy Newman

About: Handmade modern jewelry and handmade organic body care

Nerdy Marie 23

Owner: Mattie Rabon

About: Crochet patterned washcloths and dolls that fall under the “nerdy” category

Quail Honey

Owners: Jocelyn Ulvestad and Eric Quail

About: Food and skin products made from local clover, buckwheat and raw honey

Roxmontagne

Owner: Roxann Larsen

About: Creatively modified images transferred to onesies, T-shirts and magnets

Sawdust Homemade Creations

Owner: Kim Schmidt

About: Wooden superhero wall plaques, yard games, portable wood games, birdhouses and barn quilt squares

Sew Doggy Boutique

Owner: Karli Raymond

About: Pet accessories including collars, leashes, bandannas, flowers, bow ties and ties

SoDak Clothing

Owners: Andrew and Janelle Schock

About: South Dakota-themed screen-printed and embroidered clothing and accessories

Super Quality Cornhole

Owner: Heather Cool

About: Professional quality cornhole boards and bags

Tracy Vogt Designs

Owner: Tracy Vogt

About: Handmade leather earrings, necklaces, studs, bracelets, jewelry bags, hair clips, custom T-shirts, and tea towels

Warkenthien Handcrafted

Owner: Rick Warkenthien

About: One-of-a-kind, handcrafted tables, home decor, cutting boards and kitchenware

Wildly Blessed

Owner: Angela Krueger

About: Hand knit hats, yarn-wrapped seasonal pom pon wreaths and blessing rings

Your Quilt Is Ready

Owner: Nancy Nelson-Kremer

About: Quilts and embroidered reading pillows, receiving blankets, kitchen towels, hot bowl holders and bags

To follow the 605 Made Night Market on Facebook, click here.