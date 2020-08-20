Here’s your guide to shopping, food, live music at Saturday’s 605 Made Night Market

Aug. 20, 2020
The 605 Made Night Market on Saturday, Aug. 22, will offer the chance to shop, dine, drink and listen to live bands in an outdoor setting under the lights.
Two dozen makers will offer a fabulous mix of handcrafted items. Four food trucks will offer everything from falafel and Indian tacos to smoked meats and kettle corn. Ode to Food & Drinks will serve beer, wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages. Two bands and a wandering magician – Travis Nye of Spellbound Magic Shop & Theater – will keep the crowd entertained.
The market will be from 4 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot at Cherapa Place. Admission is free. For easy access, enter from Sixth Street just east of the Big Sioux River.
The 605 Made Night Market is sponsored by The First National Bank of Sioux Falls and organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business.
Here’s the entertainment lineup:
- 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Thomas Hentges
- 7 to 10 p.m.: White Iron Band
Here are the four food trucks that will be there:
- Watecha Bowl: Indian tacos, buffalo burgers, Native food.
- Kabab King: lamb or beef kababs; lamb, beef or chicken shawarma, falafel, gyros.
- River City Eatery: artisan sandwiches, smoked meats and pastas.
- Stone’s Famous Kettle Corn: kettle corn, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Native American food truck builds following during strong first season
Here’s a look at the local makers who will have their items for sale:
BluMoon Designs
Owner: Amy Balster
About: Hand-crafted necklaces, bracelets and earrings
Jewelry artist opens downtown shop for handcrafted, unique items
Char’s Kitchen
Owner: Charlene Barrie
About: Homemade jams, jellies, syrups, pickles and salsas from handpicked fruits and vegetables
Five Birds
Owner: Stacia Buchholtz
About: Solid lotion bars, lip balms, face creams, beard balms, goat’s milk soaps, soap blocks, bug bars, wool dryer balls, and aloe and lavender plants
Fur Works Pet Grooming
Owner: Shelley Jensen
About: Handmade dog toys, pet blankets and pup-themed goods for humans
Heatherly Studios
Owner: Heather Cool
About: Sewn accessories and wooden home decor
Longtime maker keeps on creating despite COVID disruption
Honey B Design Co.
Owners: Chad and Rebecca Garnes
About: Repurposed metal art and indoor and outdoor decor
Kevin & Kaia
Owners: Kevin and Kaia Smith
About: Handmade stationery, including greeting cards, postcards and stickers
Knotty Gnome
Owners: Stacy and Kyle Wengler
About: Steel, wood, sewn and mixed-media lawn decor, home decor and accessories
LA Kreations
Owner: Lorna Anderson
About: Florals, signs, home decor, farmhouse, seasonal fall and Christmas decor
The Long Barn
Owners: Larry Nelson and Becky Olson
About: Handcrafted walnut charcuterie trays, walnut sofa and coffee tables, and barn wood frames
Mandy Ellen Designs
Owner: Mandy Newman
About: Handmade modern jewelry and handmade organic body care
Nerdy Marie 23
Owner: Mattie Rabon
About: Crochet patterned washcloths and dolls that fall under the “nerdy” category
Quail Honey
Owners: Jocelyn Ulvestad and Eric Quail
About: Food and skin products made from local clover, buckwheat and raw honey
Roxmontagne
Owner: Roxann Larsen
About: Creatively modified images transferred to onesies, T-shirts and magnets
Sawdust Homemade Creations
Owner: Kim Schmidt
About: Wooden superhero wall plaques, yard games, portable wood games, birdhouses and barn quilt squares
Sew Doggy Boutique
Owner: Karli Raymond
About: Pet accessories including collars, leashes, bandannas, flowers, bow ties and ties
SoDak Clothing
Owners: Andrew and Janelle Schock
About: South Dakota-themed screen-printed and embroidered clothing and accessories
Super Quality Cornhole
Owner: Heather Cool
About: Professional quality cornhole boards and bags
Tracy Vogt Designs
Owner: Tracy Vogt
About: Handmade leather earrings, necklaces, studs, bracelets, jewelry bags, hair clips, custom T-shirts, and tea towels
Warkenthien Handcrafted
Owner: Rick Warkenthien
About: One-of-a-kind, handcrafted tables, home decor, cutting boards and kitchenware
Wildly Blessed
Owner: Angela Krueger
About: Hand knit hats, yarn-wrapped seasonal pom pon wreaths and blessing rings
Your Quilt Is Ready
Owner: Nancy Nelson-Kremer
About: Quilts and embroidered reading pillows, receiving blankets, kitchen towels, hot bowl holders and bags
