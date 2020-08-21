Dog collars, bandanas lead to success for small-business owner

0 shares Share

Aug. 21, 2020

For Karli Raymond, starting her small business was more than a side gig; it was about her dog’s safety.

Raymond started Sew Doggy Boutique in April 2018 when she noticed something after her dog came back from the groomer.

“It all started when my dog went to the groomer for the first time, and he came home with a bandana, and I thought it was so cute, but I didn’t like how it was tied around his neck because it was really tight,” Raymond said. “So I was like ‘What can I do to figure out a way to get him a bandana that didn’t tie?’ ”

Raymond used this moment to start searching for a way to find a safe bandana for her dog to wear. Her business, which consists of pet collars, bandanas and bows, grew from that idea.

“I found this pattern online where the bandanas are reversible, and they just tied on the collar instead of around the neck, and I was like ‘You know, I should start an Etsy,’ ” Raymond said. “So I thought I should start to do it as a little side gig, and I did my first craft show in May of 2019, so it kind of exploded from there.”

Sew Doggy Boutique relies on its sales from craft shows and online orders, so when most of Raymond’s craft shows were canceled this year, she said she knew that business would have to change.

“The majority of my sales are at craft shows, but, of course, with COVID this year, craft shows are pretty hard to come by,” Raymond said. “So this weekend (at the 605 Made Night Market) that will only be my fourth show this year, where normally I would have done around 15, so I’ve really beefed up my Etsy shop and added more items on there.”

You can visit Raymond and her stand at the 605 Made Night Market from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Cherapa Place parking lot. The event is free and co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business. It is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

There will be social distancing precautions taken, hand sanitizer offered and masks strongly encouraged while shopping at the event.

As for the future, Raymond said that because online sales have increased, she thinks that will continue in the months to come, even after COVID becomes less of an issue.

“I think online has definitely picked way up for me, so I don’t see that stopping anytime soon, and I still really enjoy the craft shows. I’m more of a touch-and-feel person, but I know a lot of people really like the online, so I think I’ll continue to explore that.”