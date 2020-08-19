Native American food truck builds following during strong first season

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 19, 2020

It’s rare to find a food truck specializing in Native American cuisine, but one business is showing the Sioux Falls area definitely has an appetite for it.

Watecha Bowl, a food truck owned and operated by Lawrence West, features traditional and modern Native food and snacks, and has been popular among the Sioux Falls community since it opened in March.

“We sell Indian tacos, buffalo burgers, strawberry wojapi, buffalo soup, lots of food with venison and buffalo,” West said. “I’ve expanded my menu to probably 17 items this year.”

He opened in March and started selling Native food because there was no Native food source, he continued.

“I’m actually one of the only Native food sources in the nation, so I’ve experienced a lot of business because of that,” he said.



Despite the fact that Watecha Bowl opened during a global pandemic, West said he has experienced great support from the community so far.

“I started when they started shutting everything down,” he said. “My business has only really existed under COVID, so I’m anticipating an even greater amount of business in the coming months and when everything calms down.”

West said that he is planning on expanding Watecha Bowl in the future beyond just a food truck. Because Native food is not as present in the United States as of right now, he said he hopes to grow nationally at some point as well.

“We’re already opening a restaurant, and we’ll be in Sioux Falls,” West said, adding he’s not yet ready to announce a location.

“Eventually in the years to come, we’re in the works to expand nationally, but that’s still eight to 18 months out. Within the year, I fully intend to have more than one fast-food restaurant with Watecha Bowl.”

You can visit West and try his food for yourself at the 605 Made Night Market from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday in the Cherapa Place parking lot. The event is free and co-organized by Knotty Gnome Variety & Salvage and SiouxFalls.Business. It is sponsored by The First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

There will be social distancing precautions taken, hand sanitizer offered and masks strongly encouraged while shopping at the event.

Other food trucks scheduled to appear include: