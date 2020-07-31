Clean your vehicle inside and out, unlimited, with new value price

0 shares Share

July 31, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Silverstar Car Wash.

Drive away in a sparkling clean vehicle anytime you want for an incredible new value at Silverstar Car Wash.

The All Access Pass now is offered for just $45.95 per month and includes unlimited full-service washes at Empire Car Wash by Silverstar and unlimited exterior washes at any Silverstar location.

“The All Access Pass is a great fit for anyone who wants to keep their vehicle clean but doesn’t want to do it themselves,” said Andrea Vetos, regional manager.

“We see a lot of salespeople, busy moms and folks who just don’t want to do the work themselves anymore.”

Want an idea of how fast this will pay for itself? A full-service wash at Empire costs $40 by itself, and a Platinum Plus exterior wash costs $16.

“We have a number of customers who take advantage of this membership — it’s such a great value at this price that it really is a no-brainer,” Vetos said.

“It’s great because you can stop at Empire once a month to do a ‘deep clean’ of the interior and exterior, and then in between those visits, you can stop at any Silverstar to get a quick exterior wash and vacuum or towel-dry any spots you think need attention.”

You’ll also discover tons of COVID-19 precautions at Empire by Silverstar. Employees wear masks and gloves while working in and around vehicles and with customers. An interior disinfectant is applied at the beginning of the wash process before the team works with the vehicle, and at the end, so customers have peace of mind.

“We also encourage social distancing throughout our lobby at Empire as our customers wait,” Vetos said. “And speaking of the lobby, we’ve also just fully remodeled it as well as the restrooms, so customers who haven’t seen it will want to take a look, and those using it are saying great things.”

Ready to sign up for an All Access Pass? Just see the cashier next time you stop at Silverstar, fill out a short form and present a card for monthly billing. You’ll receive a convenient monthly bill and can cancel anytime.

Plus, you’ll enjoy an automated VIP line for quicker entry, and you won’t even have to roll down your window! Your membership can be used at any Silverstar location in Sioux Falls.

“And because we’re continuing to grow, you’ll enjoy options for a wash no matter where you happen to be in town,” Vetos said. “It’s definitely an offer worth taking advantage of today.”