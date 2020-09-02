Time to boost your immunity for fall: Follow these simple steps

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sept. 2, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Flu season, more time indoors for germs to spread — and, of course, the ongoing pandemic.

While there are plenty of reasons to boost your immune system this time of year, there also are some easy ways to make sure you’re in the best shape to stay healthy.

Eating better works

It’s definitely true that a healthier diet leads to a boost in immunity, said Austin Kjergaard, fitness manager and head of nutrition at GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

“It would be ideal for people to consume nutrient-dense foods like lean meats, fish, low- to no-fat dairy, grains, fruits, vegetables and healthy fats like almonds, cashews and olive oil,” Kjergaard said.

“These foods contain micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. These nutrients are needed for our immune system to function properly so that our body can fight and defend itself from pathogens and foreign invaders.”

How to start

This isn’t tough. Kjergaard recommends beginning by logging what you eat for two days.

“When looking at their food log, I ask them to see how many fruits, vegetables and grains that they eat during the day. Are they eating a sufficient amount of protein? How many times did they eat out, and are they consuming foods that are high in saturated fats?” he said.

“I typically see that most individuals do not consume enough protein, fruits or vegetables. When assessing a food log, I typically see that people tend to consume higher amounts of added sugar and fats. This could certainly cause issues down the road, but making smart decisions at the grocery store and meal prepping can help improve your diet and lifestyle.”

Pro tip

Want to save while you stock up on immune-boosting foods?

GreatLIFE members save 10 percent every Wednesday at Pomegranate Market.

The savings add up at Wayne & Mary’s Nutrition Center too. Take 10 percent off a purchase of $40 or more and 20 percent off any purchase of $80 or more.

Fitness focus

And don’t forget to keep focused on your activity level. With back-to-school season here and all of us spending more time – likely sitting – at home, it’s important to stay in your fitness routine.

That leads to overall better health, circulation and an better setup for your immune system.

With GreatLIFE’s gyms all across the Sioux Falls area and beyond, you’re always just a quick trip away from a workout.

Detoxify — with a discount

An immunity boost is among the many benefits of an infrared sauna.

The deep heating from the infrared heaters at 3 Degrees Infrared Sauna Studio will raise your core body temperature, inducing an artificial fever. Fever is the body’s natural mechanism to strengthen and accelerate the immune response, as seen in the case of infection.

Head to either 3 Degrees location to let the boost begin. GreatLIFE members save $10 off any of three membership levels.

Read all about the benefits here.

Need expert advice?

You don’t need to make this lifestyle adjustment alone.

Kjergaard suggests setting up a Q&A with one of GreatLIFE’s nutrition coaches.

“From there, we can address any questions that they might have, and we can come up with a plan on how to help them.”

Ready to become a GreatLIFE member? Click here to learn more and take advantage of no enrollment fee and no payment until your second month.