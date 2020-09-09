Pavilion cancels this season’s Performance Series

0 shares Share

Sept. 9, 2020

The Washington Pavilion has canceled its 2020-21 Performance Series, which would have brought hit shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hairspray” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” to Sioux Falls.

Many Broadway tours have been put on hold or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a letter to supporters, the Pavilion said it is working to rebook as many shows from this season as it can for next season.

Pavilion president and CEO Darrin Smith encouraged subscribers to consider donating all or part of their tickets to support the organization.

While refunds will still be offered, the loss of the tours has put the Pavilion “in a very challenging situation,” Smith said. “As a nonprofit reliant on ticket sales, sponsorships and gifts of support from the community, the loss of these tours – a $3 million impact – has put the organization in a very challenging situation. We are asking our loyal customers – if they are able – for their support at this unprecedented time.”

Contributions will be used to sustain educational programs, reinvest in performing arts programs and support other museum functions, including the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center.

Other shows that aren’t part of the Performance Series – concerts, plays, comedians and other live entertainment – currently remain scheduled to continue at the Washington Pavilion and Orpheum Theater Center. If a show is rescheduled or canceled, ticket holders will be notified.