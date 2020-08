0 shares Share

Aug. 25, 2020

The teller lines at Security National Bank of South Dakota are turning into pop-up ice cream drive-thrus Wednesday.

From 2 to 4 p.m., the bank will be giving away ice cream treats at its branches at 4621 W. 26th St. and 6601 S. Louise Ave.

The bank said it’s a way to show appreciation to customers and the community.

And it picked a timely day to do it: Temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 90s.