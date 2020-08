0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 25, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Aug. 3 was $1.25 million for a home north of Prairie Green Golf Course.

The 4,000-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four baths. It was built in 1990 and features an outdoor kitchen and pool.

A second home topped the million-dollar mark in the weekly report at $1,075,000. The 3,900-square-foot home in central Sioux Falls was built in 2014 with a minimalist design. It has three bedrooms and four baths.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Aug. 3:

10. 1200 S. Honeysuckle Trail, $500,000

9. (tie) 2420 N. Ivy Road, Tea; $520,000

9. (tie) 25508 Helen Trail, Renner; $520,000

8. 709 W. Mardo Circle, $550,000

7. 1121 S. Torrey Pine Lane, $575,000

6. 1305 S. Barbara CIrcle, $591,000

5. 8500 S. Carver Circle, $608,000

4. 27240 Regal Court, $750,000

3. 2709 W. 90th St., $790,000

2. 109 W. 29th St., $1,075,000

1. 301 E. Pennbrook Circle, $1,250,000