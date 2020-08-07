Lake Lorraine opportunity: Last Interstate 29 frontage for sale

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 7, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos.

The final frontage along Interstate 29 at Lake Lorraine is available for purchase.

The last 2.64-acre parcel is just south of the new Dave & Buster’s location.

“In developments like this, visibility is paramount,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who has the property listed for sale. “Interstate 29 has 60,000 cars per day. Exposure to that traffic is important for restaurants, hotels and retailers.”

The site rounds out the retail tenants along Interstate 29, which include Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, Marshalls, DSW, Ross, Carter’s, Kirkland’s and Dave & Buster’s.

“When we say ‘location, location, location,’ this is exactly what we’re talking about,” Tysdal added. “Marquee visibility with strong retail co-tenancy is a recipe for success.”

The ideal buyer for the site could be a restaurant or hotel, according to Tysdal.

“Those are the types of users who gravitate toward these high-profile sites,” he said.

It also could be a prominent location for a corporate user, similar to Total Card Inc. next door.

“This is the last opportunity to be at Lake Lorraine and have interstate frontage,” Tysdal said.

“The success of the development is astounding. This is a chance to be part of something very special.”

Click here to view the online listing.

This property is listed for $2,242,000. Interested parties should contact Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.