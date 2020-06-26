Whiffer’s Sandwiches sets date for final goodbye, sale

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 26, 2020

The opportunity to buy a piece of nostalgia from Whiffer’s Sandwiches is this weekend.

Whiffer Randall is holding her “Last Hurrah! Sale” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The 86-year-old has retired and did not reopen the North End deli this year after her usual winter break.

The sale, which is “cash and carry,” includes Randall’s collection of pigs — everything from ceramic and brass to stuffed and plastic – given to her by customers over the years.

The mismatched dining room chairs and old spool tables are going, along with the artwork that covered the walls of the deli that Randall operated for 42 years.

Restaurant equipment also is available – everything from the meat case and freezers to an oven and slicer.

Bailey Street, the only access to the building’s parking lot, is still under construction, so people will have to park along Minnesota Avenue or on Bailey on the east side of Minnesota, daughter Jeannie Randall said.

“She’s hoping some of her regulars are able to stop and just get a chance to say hi.”