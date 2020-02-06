What’s being built at …

9 shares Share

It seems like every week a new construction project is starting somewhere in Sioux Falls.

It’s hard to keep track of everything that’s going on in this growing community.

We’ve decide to help out in that area with an interactive map of building permits for significant or noteworthy projects. To see more details, click on the pins or open the window pane icon in the header. We’ll update the map every month.

This is the second year for the map, so we’ve carried over some of the major ongoing projects. You can see the 2019 map here.

If you’re curious about something that’s not on the map below, send an email to Jodi@SiouxFalls.Business.