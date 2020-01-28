Attorney enjoys giving back through pro bono work

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 28, 2020

This week’s Up-and-Comer is Brooke Harms, an associate attorney with May & Johnson PC.

Name: Brooke Harms

Age: 27

Hometown: Arlington, Neb.

What brought you to Sioux Falls?

I moved to Sioux Falls after I graduated from law school in 2017 because my husband, Grant, had a wonderful job here with Corteva Agriscience as a sales manager for southeast South Dakota. Grant told me that he was never leaving South Dakota because the hunting and fishing here was too good. I was excited to live in a new city, and Sioux Falls has exceeded all of my expectations.

What keeps you in Sioux Falls?

The list is very long, but the top five things that I love about Sioux Falls are: No. 1. The remarkable people, No. 2. The bike trail, No. 3. Falls Park, No. 4. The downtown area and No. 5. The great restaurants.

What’s your favorite thing about your job?

My favorite thing about my job is talking with clients, hearing their stories and working with them to achieve their goals regarding their estate planning or their business.

How did you get connected to your industry?

As an undergraduate at Doane University in Crete, Neb., a recruiter for the University of Nebraska College of Law visited campus, and I attended her presentation. I was fascinated by all the different areas of law I had never heard of before and knew I wanted to continue my education after college and pursue the practice of law.

Describe May & Johnson in three words.

Caring. Detailed. Quality.

What’s your favorite way to give back to your community?

My favorite way to give back to my community is by providing pro bono services. I was able to get involved with the Wills for Heroes project through the State Bar of South Dakota, preparing wills for veterans. I also enjoy serving at The Banquet and giving back in other ways through my Rotary group — Rotary North of Sioux Falls.

What’s one business you’d like to see in Sioux Falls that isn’t here now?

As a Nebraska transplant, I wish there was a Runza restaurant in Sioux Falls! To those who are unfamiliar with Runza — obviously, “Google It” first — and definitely give it a try if you are ever visiting Nebraska.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

In five years, I see myself continuing to practice law, providing excellent legal services in Sioux Falls and continuing to give back to our community by volunteering and serving in various leadership positions. I also hope in five years, preferably less than five years, I am watching a Nebraska Husker football team that is dramatically improved and contending for a National Championship. 😉