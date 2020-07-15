Travel packages offer new options for those looking to get away

0 shares Share

July 15, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Experience Sioux Falls.

Looking for a relaxing getaway for two? A fun weekend for the family? A downtown experience? There’s a travel package for that.

While tourism numbers are not nearly to where they typically are in the peak of travel season, communities across South Dakota are beginning to see improvements over the previous few months.

“But the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic still has people around the country postponing or canceling their vacation plans for this year,” said Teri Schmidt, executive director of Experience Sioux Falls. “A large drop in visitors to Sioux Falls and South Dakota will have ramifications on economic impact that will negatively affect many businesses.”

To help combat this, a committee called Spark Sioux Falls was created to try to give the local economy “a spark” to get things back on track. Spark Sioux Falls is a joint effort that Experience Sioux Falls teamed up on with the city of Sioux Falls, Forward Sioux Falls, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce and Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

“It was clear from the beginning that tourism would play a major role in bringing our city back to life,” Schmidt said.

“After considering a variety of tactics to try, it was decided that travel packages would be an easy way to help draw interest from both in-state travelers and out-of-state travelers, as well as residents of Sioux Falls who are looking for a staycation. While travel packages certainly are nothing new to the industry, it was agreed that it could be very successful if multiple stakeholders bought in to the idea.”

Currently, there are 10 travel packages that can be found on ExperienceSiouxFalls.com.

They’re designed for all types of travelers, from those seeking swim time to those looking for the chance to unplug and get outdoors.

Each package includes discounted items, gift cards to restaurants and passes to attractions, which create an excellent value-added stay.

You’ll save at popular attractions from Great Shots to Thunder Road and Sky Zone Trampoline Park, along with scoring great deals on dining and overnight stays.

The travel package promotion started a few weeks ago, and hotel properties began seeing bookings immediately.

“We recognize that people are eager for a change of scenery while still being safe and smart about it. We are excited to be part of this promotion to cater to the wants and needs of our community and neighbors” said Nichelle Lund, Holiday Inn City Centre corporate sales manager.

“Our team created packages that provide a well-rounded experience in our amazing downtown for couples, families and individuals for a quick staycation or regional getaway. Our promotions were only live for one day when we started seeing bookings from them, so we know that we are delivering what people want right now.”

The Spark Sioux Falls committee anticipates great results from this campaign, and it could be extended through the end of the year if bookings remain strong.

“If you live in the Sioux Falls area, definitely take a look at these, and consider treating yourself and your family and friends to a different experience in your own backyard, filled with value,” Schmidt said. “And if you’ve been hoping family and friends might come visit you in Sioux Falls, make sure you let them know about this fantastic opportunity.”

Browse through the available travel packages.