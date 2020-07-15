Raven receives $5M FEMA contract to support COVID-19 response

0 shares Share

July 15, 2020

Sioux Falls-based Raven Industries will help the federal government provide medical supplies to support the pandemic response.

The company’s engineered films division received a $4.8 million contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the delivery of film-based medical supplies.

The reason is a somber reminder of the “unfortunate reality of COVID-19,” as the film-based supplies are human remains pouches, or body bags, “of which there’s a critical supply shortage in many states,” Raven said in a statement.

“We knew our engineered films technology and team could make a difference to help in this relief effort to ensure protection and preservation of those who lost their lives during the pandemic. Helping provide dignity for the deceased and their families, the bags will allow for healthy and safe handling until proper arrangements can be made for the individual.”

Raven also rapidly designed and manufactured personal protective gowns earlier this year after Sanford Health reached out and asked about the company’s capabilities. Those aren’t included in this FEMA contract.

“We are honored for the opportunity to leverage our innovations and unique products in assisting with the ongoing efforts related to COVID-19,” said Dan Rykhus, president and CEO of Raven Industries. “Utilizing our technology in reinforced materials and custom fabrication, we were well positioned to win this contract.”

Raven expects revenue from the contract to be realized in the second and third quarters of its fiscal year, which started Feb. 1. The unexpected volume will help offset lost business in its geomembrane market, the company said.

“We continue to pursue and secure contracts of this nature because of our agility and strong commitment to solve great challenges,” Rykhus said.

Here’s more from Rykhus and other area companies on how they adapted during the pandemic in the panel discussion below: