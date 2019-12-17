Top sale: Home on a private neighborhood lake

4 shares Share

Dec. 17, 2019

The most expensive home sale for the week of Nov. 25 was $489,000 for a home that sits on along a private neighborhood lake in southwest Tea.

The 3,900-square-foot home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Nov. 25:

10. 205 Devitt Drive, Harrisburg; $265,000

9. 4705 S. Lewis Ave., $331,000

8. 5100 S. Wells Ave., $333,000

7. 510 S. James Ave., Tea; $336,000

6. 1412 S. Larkspur Trail, $340,000

5. 1805 W. Gray Gables Circle, $370,000

4. 3528 W. 91st Place, $400,000

3. 8212 E. Water Wood St., $410,000

2. 26609 Caley Circle, Brandon; $479,000

1. 530 S. Prairie Ave., Tea; $489,000