The truth about saving at the adult-beverage store  

Dec. 20, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars.

We get it: Everyone likes a good deal.

And in South Dakota, it’s definitely possible to score one on adult beverages.

But it helps to know a little about state law first. And, as in many things in life, is also helps to be a VIP.

First, the law. It’s actually pretty simple. Every retailer pays the same price at the wholesaler for alcoholic beverages.

“We are a one-case state,” explained Tom Slattery, owner of JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars. “That means it’s one price for one case paid by everyone. So if I’m offered a case of a certain vodka for $126, the guy down the street is too.”

If the price changes, it has to be posted publicly, and all retailers have a chance to buy until the supply is gone.

“The system does give retailers who have more resources the ability to maintain their competitive advantage,” Slattery said. “Those with smaller operations typically don’t take full advantage when prices drop because they don’t have the resources to be that competitive, and they work on a higher margin.”

Retailers also are not allowed to sell alcohol for less than what they paid for it – hence the “lowest legal price” claims you sometimes see in advertising.

“It’s no question the market has become more competitive, but we’ve taken steps to make sure we’re taking care of our customers when it comes to price,” Slattery said.

Here’s what you need to know:

JJ’s will price-match

If you see a beverage for sale locally and want JJ’s to match the price, just take a photo and bring it into the store.

“We will price-match anything,” Slattery said. “That includes the wholesale clubs. But when we do, we’re also going to talk with you about our VIP program, which is the way you really need to be shopping in order to save the most.”

VIP discounts

First, the JJ’s VIP program is the best kind of membership program: It’s free. No fees, no catches. You just need to sign up in the store.

And once you do, you’ll start receiving all kinds of great savings every time you shop:

An automatic 20 percent off “list price” on every single regularly priced bottle in the store.

A bonus discount of 5 percent when you purchase six regularly priced single bottle items.

A bonus discount of 10 percent when you purchase 12 regularly priced single bottle items.

“At that point, people are pretty astonished by the value they’re receiving,” Slattery said. “It’s extremely competitive. That’s why you don’t see us advertise a lot of sales. We want to encourage people to use the VIP program to save all the time.”

That’s not all. JJ’s VIPs also receive:

Ten percent off all non-alcohol items such as mixers, pop, water and olives.

Ten percent off all Riedel glassware products, wine accessories and cigar accessories.

Ten percent off six or more cigars, and 20 percent off 20 or more cigars.

P.S. If you’re looking for a last-minute gift, there are tons of great new cigar accessories.

The reward factor

State law also determines how reward programs can work. JJ’s has launched one that checks all the legal boxes and shows customers lots of love for their loyalty. Here’s how it works:

You accumulate one point for every dollar you spend on adult-beverage retail sales only. Points can be redeemed for additional discounts on all purchases.

“We have some really great ways you can redeem your points,” Slattery said. “Not only can you use them to save on retail adult and non-adult beverage items, but you can apply them toward gift cards at JJ’s Axes & Ales, JJ’s Event Services and our in-house 3.0 Cocktail Bar.”

For details on how the program works, click here.

“At the end of the day, we know our customers shop with us for a lot of reasons. They recognize we’re offering outstanding value, but they also just enjoy coming here and supporting a local business,” Slattery said.

“They know they’re going to find expert advice, things like our exclusive single-barrel bourbon that they won’t find anywhere else, and that we’re always going to take care of them on price.”