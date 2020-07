0 shares Share

July 13, 2020

Heading into a Starbucks later this week? You’ll have to wear a mask.

The coffee chain will begin requiring customers to wear masks in all its company-owned locations starting Wednesday.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Starbucks said.

In areas such as Sioux Falls where the local government is not mandating masks in public places, Starbucks said customers not wearing a facial covering can order at the drive-thru or for curbside pickup through the Starbucks app. There is a delivery option in some markets, but it’s not in Sioux Falls yet.

Starbucks has been using enhanced cleaning measures, doing employee health checks and using social distancing markers within its cafes to further slow the spread of the virus.