Have you got what it takes to win GreatFIT Games?

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 10, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

The Olympics might be on hold but get ready for the GreatFIT Games.

This first-of-its-kind competition from GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness is a team fitness competition designed to test your aerobic, calisthenic and Olympic lifting ability.

“This is accomplished through lifts such as cleans, snatches and deadlifts while also utilizing bodyweight movements such as pull-ups and pushups, as well as rows and runs for distance,” GreatFIT Games organizer Cooper Hansen said.

The competition will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 22 at GreatLIFE Performance Center. There will be a competitive and a recreational division along with a kids’ competition.

Teams of two will compete in events such as the 20-minute row for distance for the competitive division and a 10-minute row for recreational. Each team will switch back and forth between members freely throughout the duration of time in order to maximize the total distance rowed.

Another event will be a 1-mile run for time followed by max deadlift with 10- and 15-minute time limits for competitive and recreational, respectively. Each team has to complete the run and find a max lift within the time frame specified.

Each event will be scored, and the team with the most points at the end of the Games, which involves five events total, will receive first place and win a package of prizes.

Pricing for adults is $100 for GreatLIFE member teams and $130 for non-member teams. Pricing for kids is $50 for members and $75 for non-members.

For information and to sign up, contact Cooper Hansen at fitnessevents@joingreatlife.com.