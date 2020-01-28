Splash Bark opens canine indoor water park this week

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 28, 2020

Teri Jo Olean has scoured the country and can’t find anything quite like what she’s about to open this week.

There are indoor dog parks. And there are outdoor water parks for dogs. But there’s nothing quite like the year-round, tiki-inspired, canine oasis that The Resort by SDK is opening just south of Sioux Falls.

“This is not your typical indoor dog park. It’s so much more,” Olean said.

Called The Splash Bark by SDK, it’s tropical-themed play area with synchorized water features specially designed for dogs’ play styles and a “puddle” play space with a 3-inch-deep pool.

Water is chemical-free and recirculates every 12 minutes.

“They just start playing with friends, and it’s a big mix of running around,” Olean said. “Humans are encouraged to come along.”

They’re also encouraged to lounge while their pets play. A tiki bar includes a beer and wine license for human beverages, and some canine-customized mocktails offer the dogs tropical drinks designed for their taste buds that include health benefits, Olean said.

“We have a limited selection of beers; however, the chosen ones are tiki-style, so you can feel like you’re in the tropics when you’re in South Dakota.”

There’s also a dry area for dogs needing a break from the pool and a drying station for when the fun is done.

Owners need to bring proof their pets are current on vaccinations and can purchase day passes, memberships or add the water park to day care or boarding at The Resort. The space also is available to rent for parties.

Olean and her husband, Shane, who also own Smoken Dakota Kennels, bought the former Top Dog Resort at 27246 Highway 115 a few years ago. They renamed it The Resort by SDK and started making improvements.

The latest addition doubles the size of the building and includes a large new space for indoor play or events in addition to the water park.

There’s also a new room for canine massage, which is a new addition to the resort, extra space for boarding and day care, and a spa area for baths.

And with 12 acres and barely any of it used, Olean said there could be more additions ahead.

“My mind doesn’t stop thinking, so you can probably look for something in the future,” she said.

A grand opening for The Splash Bark will be Thursday with an 11:30 a.m. ribbon-cutting followed by an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. with doggie goodie bags for the first 40 guests.

Regular hours for members and day passes are 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

And while it might be the only water park of its kind in the country, it will be getting some company in Sioux Falls.

Paws Pet Resort will take a different approach with its indoor pool, which is under construction in the area of 77th Street and Cliff Avenue. It will be geared more toward year-round dock diving, swimming lessons and pool parties, and is scheduled to open this summer.