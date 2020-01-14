Six-bedroom home in south Sioux Falls tops sales report

0 shares Share

Jan. 14, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Dec. 23 was $750,000 for a 5,600-square-foot house in the Prairie Tree neighborhood in south Sioux Falls.

The home was built in 1996 sits on a three-quarter acre lot. It offers six bedrooms and five baths and features a four-season sunroom. The four-stall garage also has a core floor.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Dec. 23:

10. 6608 E. 33rd St., $419,500

9. 7900 S. Golden Oak Ave., $445,000

8. 1100 S. Honeysuckle Trail, $448,500

7. 1916 W. Tyler Circle, Brandon; $465,000

6. 7001 S. High Cross Trail, $487,500

5. 7317 S. Grand Arbor Court, $499,500

4. 8809 E. Basswood Lane, $548,000

3. 6502 E. Dan Ridge, $575,000

2. 8808 E. Black Walnut St., $590,000

1. 5013 S. Elderberry Circle, $750,000