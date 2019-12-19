Seven ways to create a memorable holiday in Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

Dec. 19, 2019

Whether the family is in town, the kids are off school or you’re off work and looking to enjoy your hometown, Sioux Falls is filled with so many can’t-miss ways to enjoy the holiday season.

And no one knows the best places to see the best of Sioux Falls better than the Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Here are seven of their favorites.

Winter Wonderland

The holiday season in Sioux Falls isn’t complete without a stop at Falls Park for Winter Wonderland. This annual holiday event runs through Jan. 5. Enjoy the thousands of lights and decorations that illuminate the park. Catch a breath-taking view of it all from the top of the five-story observation tower.

Treat yourself

What’s better than ice cream with a view?! While you’re at Falls Park, be sure to swing by Falls Overlook Cafe for a dip – or two – of delicious ice cream made by Stensland Family Farms. Or enjoy a warm drink or other treats. The cafe is open Friday through Sunday nights during Winter Wonderland.

Hit the slopes

Great Bear is on track to open for the season Friday. Guests will be able to experience the adrenaline rush as they ski, snowboard or tube down the slopes. Lazer Tubing is returning this year, with the first one at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Lazer Tubing tickets must be purchased online. Great Bear will be open on Christmas Eve, and it also will have a fireworks show at midnight on New Year’s Eve. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Holiday Jam with the Hegg Brothers

Make plans to attend this local-favorite holiday event Saturday night at the Washington Pavilion. The amazing sounds of the Hegg Brothers will fill the Mary W. Sommervold Hall better than you can imagine. Tickets are going fast. Get yours today!

Holiday lights & lanes

A holiday tradition for many people is to drive around Sioux Falls to see the holiday lights on houses. Most people have “that one street” that we all like to check out for the amazing displays, whether it’s a popular street or a hidden gem. Take a look at the list of holiday-themed streets, and start mapping out your journey!

Holiday cocktails

Warm up by the fireplace at Carpenter Bar as you sip on a craft cocktail. The bartenders have created a cocktail of the day for 24 days leading up to Christmas. Think of it as an Advent calendar for grownups, as they put it. Scroll through Carpenter Bar’s social media pages to see what has been unveiled so far. Trust us, you’ll be feeling thirsty by the end of it.

Ring in the New Year

End 2019 on a good note, and ring in the new year at The District with the New Year’s Eve Roaring ’20s Party. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., and guests can expect a champagne toast at midnight. 1920s-theme attire is encouraged, so get creative!

