Sanford starts COVID-19 antibody tests

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Sanford Health has started offering antibody tests for COVID-19 at nearly 50 locations.

The test could determine if someone previously has been infected with COVID-19 and generated antibodies. The walk-in test for antibodies is available for $65 and does not require approval from a doctor.

It requires a blood draw analysis. A lack of antibodies suggests the individual has not previously had the virus, or recently had the virus and antibodies have not yet been created. As with most tests, false positive and false negative results are possible, Sanford said.

In Sioux Falls, the test is available at Medical Building II on the Sanford USD Medical Center campus.

Test results are delivered in My Sanford Chart within three to four days. Patients who do not have a My Sanford Chart account will receive results in the mail.

The test is not used to determine if an individual currently has COVID-19.

“This is the next frontier in this ongoing battle against COVID-19,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Sanford Laboratories will be able to process more than 1,000 of these antibody tests each day. The information gained will be helpful to individuals, and also the health care community as we continue to learn more about this new virus.”

Because this is a direct access test, insurance is not billed and payment is required at the time of service. Sanford Laboratories accepts all major credit cards.

Sanford Health is also conducting research to determine the significance of antibody tests. Using employees who have volunteered, Sanford Research is studying caregivers who are at highest concern for potential COVID-19 exposure to learn more about prevalence, duration and rate of acquisition of antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.

Avera Health began offering walk-in antibody testing in June.