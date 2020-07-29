GreatLIFE adds three new member benefits

0 shares Share

July 29, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.

Being a GreatLIFE member just got even sweeter.

Three new benefits have joined the already huge lineup of special offers and discounts available to GreatLIFE members.

Treat yourself

It’s all about moderation — so indulge your sweet tooth at Oh My Cupcakes, where a $10 purchase now earns GreatLIFE members a token for a free mini cupcake.

“In my eyes, GreatLIFE is dedicated to creating experiences for families to share. They’re about creating activities that help shape memories,” owner Melissa Johnson said. “We love creating special moments for people, and so it was a natural fit!”

Style and save

Has your look suffered a bit during COVID-19? Freshen it up with great savings at Supercuts, where GreatLIFE members will receive $3 off a haircut with shampoo, $2 off an eyebrow wax and $10 off color Monday through Friday. The discount can’t be combined with any in-store offer.

“We are excited to partner with GreatLIFE! We felt it would be a good fit as we offer many services to the entire family,” franchisee Jill Solberg said. “With GreatLIFE being a family-oriented fitness center, we felt this would be a great fit, and we are excited to offer benefits to the Great Life members.”

Reach new heights

Do you love to climb? Or would you like to try? The Sioux Falls area has a new indoor climbing gym that’s perfect for climbers of all levels – including kids.

GreatLIFE members receive half off climbing on Thursdays and $5 off all other days.

“Partnering with GreatLIFE was an easy decision. Both of our goals are to enrich peoples lives, and Climberz is happy to offer a new recreational activity to their members,” owner Travis Klinghagen said. “Climbing is somewhat new to this area, so it is wonderful that an already established community like GreatLIFE wants to help create more exposure for this growing sport.”

You’ll find Climberz in Tea at 1207 N. Carla Ave.

