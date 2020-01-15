Sanford International announces charitable total

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 15, 2020

The Sanford International Presented by Cambria generated $140,000 in charitable support last year, more than doubling the amount in its inaugural year.

Since 2018, the tournament has given back more than $200,000 to the community.

“The week of the tournament is incredibly special, but to see the lasting effect the money raised and donated has on the community is what it’s all about,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director. “We are so thankful Sioux Falls has embraced the tournament from the very beginning and look forward to continue making the Sanford International such a meaningful event.”

The designated beneficiaries of the 2019 Sanford International are:

Sanford Health Foundation, benefiting the Sanford Children’s Hospital and Sanford World Clinic.

Sioux Falls Sports Authority, benefiting Make-A-Wish South Dakota, The First Tee of South Dakota and South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.

“It is never lost on me how fortunate we are to have so many people in our community who are so willing to make a difference,” said Bobbie Tibbetts, president of the Sanford Health Foundation. “The funds will go directly toward making a significant impact on the lives of children and their families.”

More than 74,000 patrons attended the five days of golf in 2019 between the pro-ams and tournament play. Nearly 1,000 volunteers from a dozen states donated more than 15,000 hours to help with the event.

In 2018, the PGA Tour and its tournaments – including the Sanford International – generated $190 million in charitable impact. That brings the Tour’s all-time total to nearly $3 billion. The amount generated in 2019 will be finalized in early 2020.

The Sanford International returns to Minnehaha Country Club Sept. 7-13, 2020.