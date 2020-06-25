Restaurant Roundup: Twin Bing secret menu item, free Panera coffee, smoked flatbreads

17 shares Share

June 25, 2020

There’s a secret menu item at Sub Zero Desserts. Twin Bing fans can ask to have the candy bar mixed into the rolled ice cream. The frozen treat stand on 41st Street near Phillips tries to keep Twin Bings in stock, but sometimes it runs out.

Panera Bread just made its unlimited coffee subscription free for the rest of the summer. Customers who sign up before July 5 won’t have to pay the $8.99 monthly fee until early September. Existing subscribers won’t be charged during that time either. The program covers hot and iced coffee and hot tea with unlimited refills. Read the fine print and sign up here.

Fans of Breaking Burrito need to keep their eyes open for a big white truck instead of the usual big black one. Owner Carlos Salgado custom designed the new truck over the winter and had planned to expand his offerings, but that was before the COVID-19 pandemic led to cancellations of public and private events. This week, he put the new truck into service, and he’s planning to sell the older one. The new truck has a fryer and other additional equipment, so that means new menu items will be coming, Salgado said.

The Sunday special smoked flatbreads at Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse are proving to be so popular that they’re moving to the regular menu, said Vanessa Ragatz who owns the business with her husband, Randy. Boxes to hold the flatbreads are expected to arrive next week. There are five options: all smoked meats, taco, Philly cheesesteak, buffalo chicken and sweet chili chicken.

Other new menu items include buffalo chicken wontons and jalapeno wantons, which are hand wrapped for each order, Ragatz said. They’ve also added Stensland cheese curds, sides of jalapeno corn and mac and cheese and jalapeno corn, and a kids menu. Hours for Bone Daddy’s, which is in The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg, are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, until 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday for the Weekend Wind Down party in the bar’s parking lot.

The owners of a food truck who thought their season wouldn’t happen this year because of the pandemic are coming back, starting Sunday. Antojitos Latinos, or “Latin Cravings,” will be at Yankton Trail Park every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 or 7 p.m. for Liga Latina soccer games. Omar and Katherine Donis started the food truck in 2016 and hope to someday open a restaurant on the east side of Sioux Falls. Their specialty is Salvadoran pupusas, a thick corn tortilla stuffed with a savory filling. Other Salvadoran and Hispanic foods on the menu include tacos, burritos and French fries topped with ketchup, mayo and parmesan cheese. They also serve shaved ice and fresh fruit. Other Antojitos Latinos outings will be posted on its Facebook page.

Rabid Minnesota Vikings fans can compete in a trivia contest July 7 at Sunny’s Pizzeria. Teams of two to four people will answer 40 questions across four sections: notable players, notable games, Vikings Hall of Famers and Vikings by the numbers. Grab one of four team spots by calling 271-4770 or emailing jon@sunnyspizzeria.com. The winning team will get a mini-helmet signed by Vikings Hall of Famer Ron Yary, five pizzas and a round of beers.

Cherry Rock Farms isn’t ready to open its retail site yet, but it will have a pop-up market from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Define fitness studio in The Wedge retail center on Western Avenue south of 69th. The garden will bring beets, carrots, lettuce, cabbage, scallions, basil, parsley, kate, Swiss chard, cherry tomatoes, honey and free-range eggs.

Flavored milk has returned to the refrigerators at Stensland Family Farms. Every month will feature a new flavor in quarts with limited supplies. The flavor for June is strawberry, and according to a Facebook post, rumor has it root beer will be July’s feature.

Breadsmith is bringing its bread truck to Brookings every Wednesday. It will be parked in the Village Square Mall parking lot from 12:30 to 2 p.m. weekly through August. Customers can ensure they get the loaves they want by pre-ordering by 6 p.m. Monday. Find the form at breadsmithsd.com.

Fat Kid Filly’s is offering a food-eating challenge called The Reaper. Contestants have 15 minutes to eat a Philly sandwich with their choice of meat, green peppers, onion, provolone, cheese sauce, jalapenos and a “Fat Kid helping” of its secret sauce. They also have to consume a bag of Fuego Takis and a can of “extra warm” Dr. Pepper. After that, they have to keep the food down for five minutes with no additional drinking or eating. Winners get the meal for free, chocolate milk and $15 gift card and a T-shirt. Losers have to pay $20 for the food. The first person to try the challenge — at lunch today — accomplished the feat in less than 14 minutes.

Krav’n will be closed from June 29 through July 4 for remodeling in the dining room and bar area, but the casino will remain open. Customers of the neighborhood gathering spot on 74th Street near Louise will find new paint and flooring and other updates.

Get a pint for a pint at Obscure Brewing Co. The east-side brewery and taproom is hosting a Community Blood Bank drive on Tuesday. Blood donors will get a token for a beer. Sign up for a time here.

Quick notes:

Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland has added Wednesday to its hours of operation. The restaurant on the east side of Falls Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

has added Wednesday to its hours of operation. The restaurant on the east side of Falls Park. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. M.E. Healthy will be closed June 30 through July 7 “so we can spend some much needed family time together,” owner Yung Ring said.

will be closed June 30 through July 7 “so we can spend some much needed family time together,” owner Yung Ring said. O So Good Too has delayed its opening in Lennox until July 1. Likely because of the story below.

Keep up with the most recent COVID-19 related changes for restaurants and bars here.

