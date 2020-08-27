Restaurant Roundup: Pop-up tacos, special menus, final rolled ice cream days

0 shares Share

Aug. 27, 2020

Cherry Rock Farms is hosting Salas Salsas for a pop-up food stand Saturday. The mother-daughter team of Patricis Burbine and Marcela Salas are regulars this year at the Brandon Farmers Market, selling salsa verde, salsa roja, pico de gallo, jalapeño lime salsa, tamales and homemade tortillas. The menu at Cherry Rock, which is south of Brandon on Highway 11, will include tacos and quesadillas, with a choice of carnitas, chicken in guajilo — a sauce made with the dried chile — or vegan chorizo. While Burbine mans the booth at the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Salas will be at the garden from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Taqueria Suyapa, the food truck along the highway into Tea, is usually closed Sundays, but it will be open this Sunday with a special menu. Suyapa and Jairo Motino are making Honduran-style pork rinds and pupusas, which are stuffed corn tortillas. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars is featuring cacio e pepe pasta in the 3.0 Cocktail Lounge and on the patio Friday. The dish translates to “cheese and pepper” in many Italian dialects. New menu items also have been added at JJ’s: a banh mi sandwich and BBQ smoked pork pizza. The bahn mi is a pulled pork sandwich sauced with Asian spices and served with pickled veggies on toasted French bread. The pizza is topped with house-smoked pulled pork, single-barrel bourbon BBQ sauce and more.

The rolled ice cream and shaved ice at Sub Zero Desserts will be available for only a few more days. The season ends Sunday for the stand on 41st Street east of Phillips Avenue. The Dakota Snow trailer, which serves shaved ice, will still be open on weekends at Thunder Road for a little while longer, and the other Dakota Snow unit has catered events and other bookings on the weekends through at least September and possibly into October. Sub Zero’s rolled ice cream cakes and other frozen treats are available year-round at Chef Ellen’s shop near 69th and Western.

Parlour Ice Cream House is changing its hours as some of its crew heads back to school. Hours for the ice cream shop on Main Avenue downtown between 11th and 12th streets are 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Here’s a fun lunch idea if you have access to a toaster oven or the real thing. Papa Murphy’s Pizza has miniature take-and-bake pizza kits that you can make on your own. Order the Mini Murph online.

The Barrel House and Krav’n are competing to see which restaurant can draw the most people to donate blood Monday. The Barrel House is offering free appetizer and drink tickets as an enticement, while Krav’n is offering a choice of the two. Community Blood Bank blood mobiles will be at each restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Donors need to sign up in advance online.

Eileen’s Colossal Cookies is giving fair warning to customers that it will be closed for extra days over the Labor Day weekend. It will be closed Sept. 4-7. The bakery on the east side of the Western Mall is encouraging customers to place orders early in the week.

